Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panama City Beach, FL

Wife dead, husband in hospital after rescue from Gulf in Panama City Beach

News Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY BEACH — A woman is dead and her husband is in the hospital after they were pulled from the Gulf while in distress on Tuesday. According to a Panama City Beach press release, Amber Peardon, 37, was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart’s emergency room at the Beach, where she died soon after. Her husband, Coty Peardon, 32, was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay hospital in Panama City. The couple was visiting from Moss Point, Mississippi.

www.newsherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Florida Accidents
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
Panama City Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Panama City Beach, FL
Accidents
City
Panama City, FL
Panama City, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Rescue#Sacred Heart#Police#Accident#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida braces as Elsa gets closer to coast

Elsa weakened to a tropical storm early Wednesday, hours before it was expected to make landfall on Florida's north Gulf coast, forecasters said. Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the west coast of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. Elsa could dump as much as 9 inches of...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Shooting of Dutch crime reporter attack on democracy, king says

AMSTERDAM, July 7 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander on Wednesday condemned the shooting of journalist Peter R. de Vries as an attack on democracy that had shocked him deeply, leading tributes to the country's best-known crime reporter. De Vries, the winner of an international Emmy award for his work...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. Last week, she was disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field on Tuesday said coaches chose not...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
Key West, FLPosted by
NBC News

9 missing in waters south of Key West, Coast Guard says

Nine people are missing in the waters off Key West as Tropical Storm Elsa barrels toward Florida, officials said. At least 15 people were rescued on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a tweet. A marine vessel initially pulled two people from the waters about 23 miles southeast of...

Comments / 10

Community Policy