Wife dead, husband in hospital after rescue from Gulf in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH — A woman is dead and her husband is in the hospital after they were pulled from the Gulf while in distress on Tuesday. According to a Panama City Beach press release, Amber Peardon, 37, was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart’s emergency room at the Beach, where she died soon after. Her husband, Coty Peardon, 32, was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay hospital in Panama City. The couple was visiting from Moss Point, Mississippi.