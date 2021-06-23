Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Priti Patel says British citizens living in the EU five years after Brexit vote are being denied work and healthcare

By James Robinson for MailOnline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Priti Patel has today claimed that British citizens living in the EU are being denied work and healthcare, five years after the UK's Brexit vote.

The Home Secretary said some expats were being subjected to over-the-top border checks.

She said others were facing short windows to submit residency applications and issues with paperwork.

Today she called for British citizens living in EU countries to be treated 'fairly', as 'the UK has done for EU citizens'.

Speaking to the Telegraph, on the day that Britain marked five years since it voted to leave the EU, Ms Patel said: 'We are aware that some UK nationals in the EU have faced disruption on boarding and entry to the EU...

'...And there have been a number of reported instances of UK nationals in the EU being asked for residence documents they do not need to hold, being prevented from accessing benefits and services, and having trouble with their right to work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wozUC_0acX282A00
The Home Secretary (pictured) took aim at European countries who she claiming are making life difficult for individual expats with over-the-top border checks and paperwork issues

Boris Johnson says leaving the EU will help us bounce back from Covid pandemic

Brexit will help us to bounce back from the pandemic, Boris Johnson has vowed in a statement to mark the five-year anniversary of our vote to leave the EU.

The Prime Minister pledged to 'seize the true potential of our regained sovereignty' to 'unite and level up' the UK.

The referendum saw 52 per cent vote to Leave, prompting the resignation of Remain-backing prime minister David Cameron.

The wrangling that followed brought down his successor, Theresa May.

But Mr Johnson's offer of an 'oven-ready' deal helped him to secure an 80-seat majority in the 2019 election.

Marking the occasion that began his journey to No 10, he said: 'Five years ago the British people made the momentous decision to leave the European Union and take back control of our destiny.

'We've already reclaimed our money, laws, borders and waters.

'We've installed a new points-based system for immigration, delivered the fastest vaccine rollout anywhere in Europe, negotiated trade deals with the EU and 68 other countries – including our first post-Brexit free trade agreement with Australia – and we've just begun negotiations to join the £9trillion Pacific trade area.

'Now, as we recover from this pandemic, we will seize the true potential of our regained sovereignty to unite and level up our whole United Kingdom.

'With control over our regulations and subsidies... we will spur innovation, jobs and renewal across every part of our country.

'The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history, but our clear mission is to utilise the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people.'

Not everyone marked the anniversary with such warm words.

The pro-European Tory grandee Lord Heseltine claimed the outlook for Britain was 'ominous', with the Northern Ireland peace process under real threat.

'As we attempt to recover from the worst financial crisis for 300 years, the reality of Brexit is starting to hit home,' he said.

'It is only right that the EU uphold their obligations on citizens' rights, just as the UK has done for EU citizens in the UK.'

It comes after reports last month revealed how Britons in Europe are being denied access to bank accounts, jobs, healthcare and university places due to post-Brexit red tape - even though access to those services is guaranteed under the withdrawal agreement.

Those living in Spain, Italy and France say they have been hit by new rules which are poorly understood by local officials who are now demanding they produce documents which are difficult or impossible for them to obtain.

One expat living in Spain who spoke to MailOnline said people applying for new TIE residency cards are having to wait seven months to get one. While stuck in the queue, they are told the application forms can be used in place of the card itself.

But in one case, a bank refused to let a newly-arrived Briton open an account using the application form - meaning he was unable to get a phone contract or rent a property.

The delay lasted for around a month before he was able to open an account with a different bank.

The source added that many Britons are also experiencing problems at the UK border while trying to depart for Spain because British guards do not recognise the new residency applications and are refusing to accept them as proof.

Earlier this year, a group of Spanish officials in Alicante airport turned 40 British expats around and sent them home because of the same issue.

The Britons had boarded a flight in Manchester - which is permitted under Covid rules which allow people to travel to their country of residence - on March 29 expecting to be allowed to enter Spain using their application papers.

But upon arrival, officials at the Spanish border told them the applications did not count and sent them home on the same plane they had arrived on.

Passengers said 'obstructive' border guards flanked by armed police had insisted that only the card itself was valid for entry.

The concern among ex-pats in EU countries is not a new one, and was the subject of a protest in Malaga in 2019.

British people living in the Spanish city took to the streets that year claiming they had been 'forgotten about' in Brexit, as they raised concerns about losing access to services such as healthcare.

Spain is home to around 300,000 British citizens.

Meanwhile, Ms Patel, in her interview with the Telegraph, spoke about the UK's own EU Settlement Scheme, which allows EU citizens living in the UK to apply to stay in the wake of Brexit.

Around 5.6million EU citizens have already applied for residency rights since it was launched two years ago, with around 95 per cent granted the right to stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJq9W_0acX282A00
The concern among ex-pats in EU countries is not a new one, and was the subject of a protest in Malaga in 2019 (pictured)

However the deadline for the scheme is now fast approaching, with applications having to be made by June 30.

In her interview with the Telegraph, she said: 'The UK's approach is very generous.

'Our EU settlement scheme has been open for more than two years. Many EU countries have an application window of 12 months or less; France's is currently open for less than nine months.'

She also urged EU citizens wishing to apply to stay in the UK to apply for the scheme within seven days.

However she promised a 'compassionate and proportionate' approach for those who missed the deadline due to a 'reasonable' explanation.

It comes as Boris Johnson vowed that 'Brexit will help us to bounce back from the pandemic' in a statement to mark the five-year anniversary of our vote to leave the EU.

The Prime Minister pledged to 'seize the true potential of our regained sovereignty' to 'unite and level up' the UK.

The referendum saw 52 per cent vote to Leave, prompting the resignation of Remain-backing prime minister David Cameron.

The wrangling that followed brought down his successor, Theresa May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Wn0A_0acX282A00
Brexit will help us to bounce back from the pandemic, Boris Johnson has vowed in a statement to mark the five-year anniversary of our vote to leave the EU
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDGwk_0acX282A00
The referendum saw 52 per cent vote to Leave, prompting the resignation of Remain-backing prime minister David Cameron

But Mr Johnson's offer of an 'oven-ready' deal helped him to secure an 80-seat majority in the 2019 election.

Marking the occasion that began his journey to No 10, he said: 'Five years ago the British people made the momentous decision to leave the European Union and take back control of our destiny.

'We've already reclaimed our money, laws, borders and waters.

'We've installed a new points-based system for immigration, delivered the fastest vaccine rollout anywhere in Europe, negotiated trade deals with the EU and 68 other countries – including our first post-Brexit free trade agreement with Australia – and we've just begun negotiations to join the £9trillion Pacific trade area.

'Now, as we recover from this pandemic, we will seize the true potential of our regained sovereignty to unite and level up our whole United Kingdom.

'With control over our regulations and subsidies... we will spur innovation, jobs and renewal across every part of our country.

'The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history, but our clear mission is to utilise the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people.'

Not everyone marked the anniversary with such warm words.

The pro-European Tory grandee Lord Heseltine claimed the outlook for Britain was 'ominous', with the Northern Ireland peace process under real threat.

'As we attempt to recover from the worst financial crisis for 300 years, the reality of Brexit is starting to hit home,' he said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

197K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Citizens#Eu Countries#Uk#British#Eu#Home#Telegraph#Covid#The European Union#Pro European#Tory#Britons#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Immigration
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Jobs
Related
Politicsatlanticcitynews.net

Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge proposal being reviewed by government

LONDON, England: Britain is considering connecting Northern Ireland to the UK by bridge or tunnel. At its narrowest, the two islands are only 12 miles apart across the Irish Sea. The initial evaluation for such a link is expected to be released this summer. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has...
PoliticsBBC

Boris Johnson faces senior MPs' questions

We will publish emission reduction plan before COP26, says PM. Boris Johnson says the drive for heat-pump installation will require the government to potentially place some "big bets" to make sure the market supports affordable choice. He also pledges ministers will lay out their plan for reducing emissions from domestic...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson fails to deny millions will be forced into isolation after Covid reopening

Prime minister Boris Johnson has failed to deny that as many as 3.5m people a week will be forced into self-isolation by his decision to scrap all coronavirus restrictions on 19 July.Mr Johnson was pressed repeatedly in the House of Commons to spell out forecasts of deaths, hospitalisations and self-isolation orders, after health secretary Sajid Javid said that Covid-19 infections were set to soar to 100,000 a day following the end of mandatory face-masks and social distancing.Accusing the PM of a “reckless” approach which would deliver a “summer of chaos and confusion”, Sir Keir Starmer told MPs: “It won’t...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Sage warns freedoms may only last for WEEKS amid surging Delta cases as Boris Johnson tells Britons NOT to get 'demob happy' when he relaxes (almost) all the rules in 'Big Bang' July 19 reopening

The return to normality could only last for weeks amid the surge in Delta variant cases, Government scientists warned as Boris Johnson told Britons not to get 'demob happy' amid a relaxation of restrictions. The Prime Minister signalled a 'big bang' end to lockdown on July 19, saying it was...
PoliticsTelegraph

Brussels tells UK to prove it can be trusted over Brexit treaty or face more lawsuits

The UK has been told to fulfil its commitments on the Northern Ireland Protocol or risk facing daily fines in the European Court of Justice. The European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday warned that EU legal action would be stepped up unless Britain remedied the breaches of the Brexit treaty, which keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's Single Market to avoid a hard Irish border.
Industryinvesting.com

EU urges UK to accept Swiss-style deal to end agri-food standoff

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union urged London on Tuesday to consider a Swiss-style veterinary agreement with Brussels on agri-foods to end a post-Brexit 'sausage war' row over certain goods moving between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland. Tension has mounted over trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, particularly for chilled...
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

PRITI PATEL: This sickening trade in humans by vile gangs must end

On Sunday evening, I received a call from Border Force officials, who told me a family trying to cross the Channel had been separated. People smugglers in Northern France had, at gunpoint, forced a mother and father on to a small boat. They promised they would put their two young daughters on to the next boat. The parents protested and were threatened again.
Public HealthNY Daily News

Boris Johnson lifts COVID-19 restrictions, says UK must learn to live with virus

Despite a surge in coronavirus cases, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled that he planned on lifting COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing and mask mandates, later this month. Instead of government action, Johnson insisted that people will need to take “personal responsibility” as the country lifts its strict lockdown...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson pushing through bill to let wealthy tax exiles fund Tories, Labour warns

Boris Johnson’s government is attempting to push through electoral reforms to give wealthy Tory donors living abroad a “free ticket” to bankroll the Conservative Party, Labour has claimed.Keir Starmer’s party fears the Elections Bill will scrap safeguards on donations from overseas and allow rich British expats – including those living in tax havens – to donate large sums to the Tories.Cat Smith, shadow minister for democracy, told The Independent that the plans threaten the integrity of the UK’s elections by allowing “foreign political donations to flood our system”.The Labour MP added: “This is all about changing the rules to...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid passports for mass events could save 10,000 lives, says Tony Blair

Former prime minister Tony Blair has urged the government to make “Covid passports” a mandatory requirement for entry into nightclubs, music festivals, sports matches and other big events.The government has gone cold on the use of Covid status certification for mass events this summer – planning to lift all remaining curbs from 19 July.On Monday Boris Johnson said he intends to allow all businesses, including nightclubs, to reopen as well as scrapping limits on cultural and sporting events in two weeks’ time.However, a new report by the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) said mandating for the use of Covid passes at...
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson 'to deny Tory rebels vote on foreign aid cuts'

Boris Johnson will hold firm against a band of Tory rebels and deny them a vote on cuts to the UK’s aid budget, The Telegraph understands. Whitehall sources said the Prime Minister was unlikely to give the 50 rebels a chance to reverse a £4 billion cut to the budget, despite reports that a vote could come before the summer recess of Parliament on July 22.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson confirms plan to axe quarantine for vaccinated amber travellers

The prime minister has confirmed that plans are afoot to ditch the quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated travellers returning to the UK from an amber list country.In a briefing from Number 10, Boris Johnson announced that, while the red list would remain in place, the government is working with the travel industry to soften measures for double-jabbed arrivals.He said: “We will maintain our tough border controls including the red list, and recognising the protection afforded by two doses of vaccine, we will work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return...
Europetelegraphherald.com

Over 6 million EU citizens apply to settle in post-Brexit UK

LONDON — More than 6 million European Union citizens applied to settle in the U.K. before the end-June deadline that the British government had imposed as part of the country’s departure from the bloc. In a statement Friday, Britain’s Home Office said of the 6.02 million people who had applied,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy