For teams who struggled throughout the 2020-21 NBA season, the “Fade for Cade” became a theme. The Oklahoma State Cowboy has been the consensus number one pick since the first day he stepped on campus. On Thursday, July 29, Cunningham and fifty-nine other NBA hopefuls will have their name called by Adam Silver and Mark Tatum. Then cross the stage at the Barclays Center and begin their first step as professional basketball players. As these gentlemen move on from their amateur status onto pay-for-play, we break down the fourteen young men who will likely hear their name called by one of the fourteen lottery teams.