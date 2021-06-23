This Amazon Prime Day deal is like Shark Week without the biting
Save $150.00 - The air in our homes is filled with allergens that can make us sick, and it's why air purifiers have seen a rise in popularity in recent years. For a limited time, you can purchase the Shark HE601 Air Purifier at a steep discount. With six high-speed micro-fans, the device evenly distributes airflow across the filter. And with Clean Sense IQ, air quality is automatically tracked and adjusted automatically, so it's always working.View Deal.www.techradar.com