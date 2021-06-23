Cancel
Applied Materials’ Chip Wiring Breakthrough Enables Scaling to 3nm and Beyond

Electronic Engineering Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArticle By : Applied Materials Inc. Applied Materials' Integrated Materials Solution combines seven different process technologies in one system under high vacuum. Applied Materials Inc. has unveiled a new way to engineer the wiring of advanced logic chips that enables scaling to the 3nm node and beyond. While size reduction benefits transistor performance, the opposite is true in the interconnect wiring: smaller wires have greater electrical resistance which reduces performance and increases power consumption. Without a materials engineering breakthrough, interconnect via resistance would increase by a factor of 10 from the 7nm node to the 3nm node, negating the benefits of transistor scaling.

www.eetasia.com
