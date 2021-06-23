Analog Devices and Keysight Collaborate to Accelerate Development of O-RAN Solutions

As Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) deployments grow in popularity, Cisco has been one of the pioneers in bringing open networking tenets to the RAN space over more than four years through the O-RAN Alliance. In 2018, Cisco spearheaded the multivendor Open vRAN ecosystem at Mobile World Congress. In 2019 we led the architectural design and network build for the world’s first fully software-defined network, and in 2020 we were the first to collaborate with a communication service provider to make a fully packetized phone call over a fronthaul network.