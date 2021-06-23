Cancel
Analog Devices and Keysight Collaborate to Accelerate Development of O-RAN Solutions

Electronic Engineering Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArticle By : Analog Devices Inc. Analog Devices and Keysight are collaborating to accelerate network interoperability and compliance testing for Open RAN radio units (O-RUs). Analog Devices Inc. and Keysight Technologies Inc. are collaborating to accelerate network interoperability and compliance testing for Open RAN radio units (O-RUs). The companies are creating a robust test bench to verify the interoperability of a new O-RU that includes ADI’s low-PHY baseband, software defined transceiver, power, and clock integrated with an Intel FPGA. Applying Keysight’s Open RAN emulation, signal generation and signal analysis capabilities to a wide range of use cases improves the testing process, reducing complexity and testing time.

www.eetasia.com
