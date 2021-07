ELK COUNTY--Unofficially removed at the June 15 Elk County Commissioners Meeting, after further review, Resolution 2021-07 was passed as the first order of business at the Elk County Commissioners bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday. With only minor changes, such as the start date, the Commissioners unanimously approved this Resolution which ends the 16-month long emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With nearly 60% of Elk County residents receiving vaccinations, the Commissioners thank everyone for their patience and understanding over the past year.