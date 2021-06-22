SEMI: New Semiconductor Fabs to Spur Surge in Equipment Spending

SEATTLE, July 05, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Medical x-ray film processor are the most important part for the X-ray image processing, these processors are used to decipher information carried by weakened x-ray beam, when they are passed through the tissues. The main part of an x-ray film is a radiation sensitive, photographically active material made in the form of emulsion quoted on the supporting material called base. In processor, the film is exposed to various chemicals solutions for well-ordered period of time. X-ray film processing majorly involves five steps, which include development, stopping the development, fixing, washing, and drying. On the basis of product type, two medical x-ray film processor are available in the market, which include semi-automatic film processor and fully automatic film processor.