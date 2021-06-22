Cancel
SEMI: New Semiconductor Fabs to Spur Surge in Equipment Spending

Electronic Engineering Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSemiconductor manufacturers worldwide will have started construction on 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and break ground on another 10 in 2022 to meet accelerating demand for chips across a wide range of markets including communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive, according to SEMI’s quarterly World Fab Forecast report. Equipment spending for the 29 fabs is expected to surpass $140 billion over the next few years.

