Community weighs in on Rutland mascot

When I was in eighth grade, my social studies teacher told me Rutland was the second largest city in Vermont. Since that time, Rutland has shrunk in population by at least 300 people. Why does this matter, you might ask? Well, for longest time, I have heard people complain about how Chittenden County gets all the attention and funds from Montpelier. This makes sense, because they have the larger population. There have been some really well-written letters describing this problem and how Rutland will be losing a representative, because of its lower population in the 2020 census.