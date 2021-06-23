Cancel
Community weighs in on Rutland mascot

By Jim Sabataso Staff Writer
Rutland Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was Raiders vs. Ravens Tuesday evening as the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners held its first in-person community forum since the debate to retire the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo began nearly a year ago. About 30 people filled the first floor of the Longfellow Building for the...

Rutland, VTRutland Herald

Rutland Town budget underspent, revenues up

RUTLAND TOWN — After 15 months of global pandemic, the town finds itself in a much better place financially than officials had expected. Town Clerk and Treasurer Kari Clark told the Select Board on Tuesday that the town finances are significantly under-budget and revenue is far more than what was expected.

