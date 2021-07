Zoie Dundon got a little time to savor being Burnsville High School’s first state track and field champion since 2009. As a three-sport athlete, it’s back to the grind. The next cross country season starts in about two months and Dundon likely will be among the top-ranked runners in the state. After that it’s hockey season with a Blaze team that will have high aspirations after winning the South Suburban Conference title last winter.