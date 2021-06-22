Cancel
Maxim Integrated Launches Glitch-Free Supervisor for Low-Voltage IoT Applications

Electronic Engineering Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArticle By : Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Maxim's glitch-free Essential Analog MAX16162 nanoPower supervisor helps designers to enhance system reliability in low-voltage IoT applications. Designers can now enhance system reliability in low-voltage IoT applications with the Essential Analog MAX16162 nanoPower supervisor with glitch-free power-up from Maxim Integrated Products Inc. This...

www.eetasia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot#Voltage#Mcu#Maxim S Essential Analog#Maxim Integrated
Softwareaithority.com

Prescient Devices Announces Integration with The Bosch Rexroth ctrlX AUTOMATION Platform for Rapid and Flexible IoT Application Development

Prescient Devices, Inc. (PDI), a leading provider of SaaS based low-code edge solutions platform, announces integration with the Bosch Rexroth ctrlX AUTOMATION platform to help accelerate IoT edge application development. Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX AUTOMATION ecosystem and PDI’s Prescient Designer together enable control, motion, and IoT at scale to provide a future-proof control and IoT data management platform.
Electronicsaithority.com

Maxim Integrated And SICK AG Team Up For Industry’s Smallest LiDAR Safety Laser Scanner

Maxim’s MAX14914 software configurable digital IO supports industrial sensor leader SICK AG to shrink safety laser scanners by 50 percent with their new nanoScan3 model. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) announced that its software-configurable digital IO products helped enable a 50 percent size reduction for the microScan3 Core I/O LiDAR-based safety laser scanner from SICK AG, a leader in the design and manufacturing of industrial sensor-based solutions. Achieving the industry’s smallest design allows SICK to expand the versatility of the new nanoScan3 Safety Laser Scanner for machines and vehicles that require high performance but have minimal mounting space.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SensiML Partners With Microchip Technology For Smart Edge IoT Applications

PORTLAND, Ore., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML ™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced that it has partnered with Microchip Technology to simplify the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) code for smart industrial, consumer, and commercial edge Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. This partnership enables embedded developers using Microchip Technology's microcontrollers and the powerful MPLAB X IDE tool suite to quickly and easily add intelligence to their new or legacy designs with SensiML's Analytics Toolkit. Small Footprint, Low Power and Efficient Models - AI for Edge IoT ApplicationsThe new integrated design flow enables users to use the Data Visualizer debug tool included with the MPLAB X IDE tool suite to directly read register-level sensor data and then feed that information in SensiML's Data Capture Lab where it can be analyzed and labeled for high-quality AI modeling. This approach means that data from any of the wide range of sensors supported by MPLAB X IDE tool suite can be converted into usable AI models. The models generated by the SensiML tools are extremely efficient and can easily be supported by nearly any Microchip microcontroller and its associated memory subsystem while keeping power consumption extremely low.
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

Maxim Integrated Extends Range of Gesture Sensing

Article By : Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Maxim Integrated's next-generation of infrared-based dynamic optical sensor can sense a broader range of gestures at extended distances. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s next-generation of infrared-based dynamic optical sensor can sense a broader range of gestures at extended distances. The MAX25405 detects a wider...
Softwareaithority.com

Turvo Launches Integration Hub for Point-and-Click Integrations to Third-Party Systems

Turvo’s Integration Hub, part of the Turvo Collaboration Cloud, adds point-and-click integrations that empower logistics teams to easily connect third-party systems and unify their supply chain operations. Turvo, provider of the world’s leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announces the launch of the new Integration Hub, adding point-and-click...
TechnologyHPCwire

ZutaCore Launches Certified System Integration Partner Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 6, 2021 — ZutaCore, a direct-on-chip, two-phase, waterless liquid cooling (2PLC) company, has announced the launch of its new Certified System Integration Partner Program. The Program is designed to provide superior end-to-end data center solutions that address a wide range of customer needs across the enterprise, hosting and hyperscale, from the cloud to the edge. World Wide Technology (WWT) is the first company to join the Program, and its technical staff is the first cohort of trained and certified ZutaCore HyperCool Associates. ZutaCore qualified for WWT to purchase and install its HyperCool system at WWT’s Advanced Technology Center (ATC), where they design, test and demonstrate solutions for their customers.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Farnell IoT survey highlights medical and Industry 4.0 applications

Farnell’s third annual IoT Survey confirms a rise in IoT for medical applications and reveals the growing role of IoT for industrial automation and control applications for the delivery of Industry 4.0. The IoT Survey is run annually by Farnell. The top three industry segments leading the way in IoT...
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Keysight Technologies (KEYS), Qualcomm (QCOM) First to Achieve 10 Gbps Data Connection Using 5G New Radio Dual Connectivity

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a demonstration at Mobile World Congress 2021 (MWC 21) of a ten gigabit per second (Gbps) data connection using 5G new radio dual connectivity (NR-DC), an industry-first milestone achieved in close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Report 2021-2026: Increasing Integration Of Cloud-based Services And The IoT With The Existing Technologies And Extensive R&D Activities

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Billing Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global medical billing outsourcing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market to grow at a CAGR of around...
Businessiotbusinessnews.com

Orange, Sierra Wireless, LACROIX, and STMicroelectronics join forces and launch IoT Continuum

The partnership brings together the leading players in the IoT ecosystem under one umbrella for the first time to simplify the deployment of IoT use cases. IoT Continuum aims to accelerate the wide adoption and deployment of cellular IoT in Europe and beyond to open up new growth opportunities with significant CAPEX savings for customers in vertical markets such as Smart Buildings, Automotive, Health, Smart Cities and Smart Manufacturing.
Softwarearxiv.org

ML-Quadrat & DriotData: A Model-Driven Engineering Tool and a Low-Code Platform for Smart IoT Services

In this paper, we present the novel early tool prototype of ML-Quadrat, which is an open source research prototype, based on the Eclipse Modeling Framework (EMF) and the state of the art in the literature of Model-Driven Software Engineering (MDSE) for smart Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its envisioned users are mostly software developers, who might not have deep knowledge and skills in the heterogeneous IoT platforms and the diverse Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, specifically regarding Data Analytics and Machine Learning (DAML). ML-Quadrat is released under the terms of the Apache 2.0 license on Github: this https URL. Additionally, the novel early tool prototype of DriotData, a Low-Code platform targeting citizen data scientists and citizen/end-user software developers is demonstrated. DriotData exploits and adopts ML-Quadrat and offers an extended version of it as a web-based service to companies, especially Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME). A basic web-based demo of the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) of DriotData is already available. Finally, a short video demonstrating the tools is available on YouTube: this https URL.
Healthaappublications.org

Integrating Web Services/Applications to Improve Pediatric Functionalities in Electronic Health Records

The past decade has seen a substantial increase in the use of electronic health records (EHRs) by health care providers caring for children. However, gaps in pediatric-specific functionalities continue to exist in some EHR systems, including population-specific growth curves, immunization clinical decision support, weight-based medication dosing with rounding, calculation of pediatric hypertension percentiles, age-specific developmental assessment, newborn bilirubin nomograms, anticipatory guidance reminders, and other functionalities described elsewhere. Implementing pediatric functionalities into EHRs is critical to the provision of safe pediatric care. As an alternative to direct implementation in EHRs, EHR vendor agnostic Web applications, Web services, and application programming interfaces offer an opportunity to provide pediatric functionalities and eliminate the need for each vendor to develop these functionalities. Successful implementation of Web services and related technologies requires responsible attention from both EHR vendors and developers of Web services, Web applications, and application programming interfaces to the use of data terminology standards, adherence to privacy and security requirements, rigorous testing, change management processes, and robust system support and maintenance. Education of health care providers about opportunities to improve pediatric functionalities in EHRs by using these services can facilitate discussions in EHR user groups in which vendors can be lobbied to implement them. This policy statement emphasizes the need to address pediatric-specific functionalities in EHRs by providing insight and recommendations into the development, maintenance, integration, and support of these novel solutions.
Softwareaithority.com

CyberLink Facial Recognition Technology Partners With ASUS Edge Computing Single-Board Computers To Create Smart IoT/AIoT Applications

CyberLink’s FaceMe integrates with ASUS’s ARM-based single-board computer Tinker Board 2, enabling facial recognition in IoT/AIoT applications in retail, public services, and other fields. CyberLink Corp. a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technologies, announced a partnership with ASUS, by integrating its FaceMe AI facial recognition engine into ASUS’s Tinker...
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

Infineon TRENCHSTOP 5 WR6 Family Improves Isolation Voltage Rating

Infineon's 650V TRENCHSTOP 5 WR6 family is optimized for PFC for residential and commercial air conditioning systems. Infineon Technologies AG has launched the new 650V TRENCHSTOP 5 WR6 family in a discrete housing. Available in a TO-247-3-HCC package, the family offers a broad portfolio comprising 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, and 70A current ratings and can easily be used for replacing previous technologies like Infineon’s TRENCHSTOP 5 WR5 and HighSpeed 3 H3 as well as competitor technologies. The devices are optimized for power factor correction (PFC) for residential and commercial air conditioning systems as well as welding applications.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Joule 20 Test Socket Solution for QFN Package Testing

With the rapid growth in QFN packaging solutions, IC Test Engineering teams need innovative test socket solutions in order to meet the performance and time-to-market demands for their products. Package test set-ups to support advanced RF, Analog, Power Management, and High-Speed Digital IC’s require excellent signal integrity, reliable and repeatable contact resistance, and long production lifetimes. Meeting these challenges, Smiths Interconnect is proud to introduce Joule-20.
EconomyNEWSBTC

Glitch Finance set to Launch its Testnet on June 30

Financial systems are facing a massive overhaul with decentralized finance (DeFi) applications at the forefront of this revamp. A steady influx of decentralized solutions is paving the way for fewer authorities and more control in the hands of the end-users. Right now, there is constant anticipation for how these solutions will be adopted by the masses.
Computersdesign-reuse.com

Another Industry first: Extreme Networking- 1K TCP & UDP Session on intel/Xilinx FPGAs, high availability application performance – 2U Accelerator box with Linux iWARP/RoCE

The 10th generation TCP Accelerator delivers an unprecedented number of 1K TCP/UDP Sessions in ~100 nanoseconds with sustained ~10G bps throughput, providing up to 10x advantage over the legacy Software-TCP-Stacks, The only computing platform capable of instantly distributing and running applications across thousands of multiple clients/servers simultaneously. — Intilop, Inc.,...
Softwareaithority.com

Qeexo And STMicroelectronics Speed Development Of Next-Gen IoT Applications With Machine-Learning Capable Motion Sensors

Qeexo and STMicroelectronics Speed Development of Next-Gen IoT Applications with Machine-Learning Capable Motion Sensors. Qeexo, developer of the Qeexo AutoML automated machine-learning (ML) platform that accelerates the development of tinyML models for the Edge, and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, today announced the availability of ST’s machine-learning core (MLC) sensors on Qeexo AutoML.
BusinessElectronic Engineering Times

Amber, Infineon Partner on Digital Control of Electricity

The chip maker will collaborate to commercialize Amber's technology for digital control of electricity via a silicon architecture. Infineon Technologies and Amber Solutions are collaborating to commercialize Amber’s technology aimed at digital control of electricity via a silicon architecture. The main applications focus on Amber’s patented technologies such as an...
Businesseverythingrf.com

Qualcomm and Capgemini Collaborate to Boost 5G Private Network Implementations

Qualcomm Technologies and Capgemini are collaborating to unlock the benefits of 5G private networks to support their clients’ digital transformation towards Intelligent Industry. This collaboration is intended to give clients access to an off-the-shelf private network system that is fully tested and validated. Working with Qualcomm Technologies, Capgemini is expected to provide quicker, easier access to the benefits of private networks in industrial and enterprise settings, including digital enterprise, smart warehouses, and industrial IoT.

