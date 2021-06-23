PHOTOSTREAM: Juneteenth Freedom Fest by Anastasia Pantsios
Cleveland’s first big citywide Juneteenth Freedom Festival took place on Mall C, celebrating a day that until just this year was seldom observed outside the Black community. The festival gave Clevelanders of all races and ages the chance to learn what this day commemorates. (For those who still don’t know, despite this year’s glut of attention, it’s the day in 1865 when official word was delivered to Texas slaves that they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation).coolcleveland.com