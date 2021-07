A Solomon teen was arrested early this morning after the car he and three passengers were in briefly went airborne after crossing E. Crawford Street. An officer observed a 2002 Toyota Avalon that was northbound on S. Ohio Street make an improper turn to go eastbound on E. Crawford Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer followed the Avalon, and when it turned south onto Holly Lane, attempted to initiate a traffic stop.