Hawaii State

Russian Warships Came Within Just 34 Miles Of Hawaii During Recent Drills

By Joseph Trevithick
 14 days ago
A Russian naval flotilla passing so close to the Hawaiian Islands is an extremely unusual show of force. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The top U.S. military command in the Pacific says that Russian naval vessels passed between 23 and 34 miles of the Hawaiian Islands at one point during their recent exercises in the region, but have now departed the area. This disclosure follows reports over the past 10 days or so that the presence of Russia's warships, as well as its combat aircraft, in the region had prompted the scrambling of F-22 Raptor stealth fighters on at least two separate occasions and the movement on short notice of an entire carrier strike group to the waters off Hawaii. It was previsouly understood that the Russia flotilla was hundreds of miles from Hawaii, not anywhere near as close as we now know was the case.

