Asheville, NC

Newly-created Pisgah Fund seeks to create jobs, improve health care in WNC

By WLOS staff
WLOS.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based venture capital firm has announced a fund designed to improve health care and create jobs. Dogwood Health Trust announced Tuesday that it has invested $25 million in the newly-created Pisgah Fund, a $50 million investment fund focused solely on the 18 counties served by Dogwood Health Trust. The fund will seek out and make investments in start-up or existing high-growth companies that can deliver innovative products or services to improve health in the region and that will produce jobs for Western North Carolina residents.

wlos.com
