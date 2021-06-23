Newly-created Pisgah Fund seeks to create jobs, improve health care in WNC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based venture capital firm has announced a fund designed to improve health care and create jobs. Dogwood Health Trust announced Tuesday that it has invested $25 million in the newly-created Pisgah Fund, a $50 million investment fund focused solely on the 18 counties served by Dogwood Health Trust. The fund will seek out and make investments in start-up or existing high-growth companies that can deliver innovative products or services to improve health in the region and that will produce jobs for Western North Carolina residents.