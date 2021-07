In a year with unusual challenges in the classroom and in athletics, Cassidy Asinski and Zack Kovalchik maintained focus and balance. For their excellence, Asinski, a graduate of Western Wayne and Kovalchik, a graduate of Valley View, were recognized by the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association as the 2020-21 Scholar-Athletes of the Year and were awarded scholarships. Each stood out in their studies, extra-curricular activities and sports despite the interruptions and distractions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.