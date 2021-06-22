Line Mountain spends pandemic relief funds; recognizes softball team

The Line Mountain School Board on Tuesday night recognized the softball team for last week’s state championship. Pictured are, front row, high school Principal Jeff Roadcap; coach Maggie Fessler; First baseman Kaely Walshaw; and manager Addy Lundy; and, back row, coach Jamie Walshaw; coach Dave Deppen; Coach Butch Fessler; and Athletic Director Brad Skelton. Justin Strawser/The Daily Item

MANDATA — The Line Mountain School Board members purchased more than $60,000 in maintenance items using pandemic relief funds.

At Tuesday night’s public meeting, the district’s approval of $60,230 of expenses using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) was among a variety of agenda items that the board members addressed. They also recognized the girls softball team for winning the 2021 Class 2A state championship last week as well as voted on employee resignations and fund transfers.

“This is an incredibly small portion of our ESSER funds,” said business manager Kaitlin Rosselli. “The board will approve more and more once we get it and decide where it goes.”

The district expects $3.9 million in ESSER funds over the next two years. Congress set aside approximately $13.2 billion of the $30.75 billion allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. Signed into law on March 20, 2021, the Department awarded these grants to State educational agencies (SEAs) for the purpose of providing local educational agencies (LEAs), including charter schools that are LEAs, with emergency relief funds to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools across the Nation.

The district on Tuesday approved $24,654 for a disk scrubber and parts; $2,346.20 for a hot water heater; $1,377 for curtain and track system for elementary nurse’s office; $8,509.50 for various supplies and furniture for the elementary school nurse’s office; $2,450 for two post lifts; $8,821 for expansion controller; and $3,562 for various supplies and furniture in the middle/high school nurse’s office.

Prior to the meeting, the board provided a victory meal and gift baskets for the softball team. They also recognized the team during the meeting.

Line Mountain won 1-0 over Ligonier Valley on June 17 on Beard Field on the campus of Penn State University. The Eagles wrapped up a dream season at 23-3, and win the school’s first softball state title. It’s the school’s first team state championship since the wrestling team won two Class 2A team titles in 1994 and 1996.

The board also approved the retirement and resignation of five employees with more than 100 years of combined experience: Jane Wolfe, a transportation and child accounting assistant after 48 years; Diane Walshaw, secretary of the elementary school after 30 years; Marjorie Welker, a teacher aide after 14 years; Sherri Keefer, a cafeteria worker after 12 years; and Amanda Sarvis, a cafeteria worker after two years.

“We’re losing some really good people,” said Superintendent Dave Campbell.

In other business, the board approved the transfer of funds from the general fund assigned fun balance of $530,000 for Public School Employees’ Retirement System to the general fund assigned balance for medical insurance, such that the total general fund assigned balance for medical insurance is $2,55,000; and the transfer of funds from the general fund unassigned fund balance to the general fund assigned fund balance for future employer Health Savings Account contributions in the amount of $1,772,292.