2021 NBA Draft Lottery: Detroit Pistons win the lottery, earn No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft

Sporting News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe order for the 2021 NBA Draft has been set. Winners of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, the Detroit Pistons have the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. The Pistons entered the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery with a 14.0% chance of getting the No. 1 pick, placing them in a three-way tie for the highest odds.

