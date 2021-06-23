Adam's Powers In Record Of Ragnarok Explained

The fantasy-fighting manga-turned-anime series "Record of Ragnarok" has made huge waves on Netflix, and it's still dominating the streaming platform's top 10 list. The action-packed series takes place in a reality where the many different gods of Earth meet every 1,000 years to determine if humanity has earned the right to continue living. In their latest conference, the deities decide that humans are beyond salvation and should therefore be wiped from the planet before a valkyrie named Brunhilde (voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro in the Japanese version and Laura Post in English) suggests a fairer way to settle things: 13 of the gods will battle 13 of Earth's most prolific humans, and the first group to win seven matches gets to call the shots for the fate of mankind.