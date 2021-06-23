Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Adam's Powers In Record Of Ragnarok Explained

By Brooke Mondor
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The fantasy-fighting manga-turned-anime series "Record of Ragnarok" has made huge waves on Netflix, and it's still dominating the streaming platform's top 10 list. The action-packed series takes place in a reality where the many different gods of Earth meet every 1,000 years to determine if humanity has earned the right to continue living. In their latest conference, the deities decide that humans are beyond salvation and should therefore be wiped from the planet before a valkyrie named Brunhilde (voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro in the Japanese version and Laura Post in English) suggests a fairer way to settle things: 13 of the gods will battle 13 of Earth's most prolific humans, and the first group to win seven matches gets to call the shots for the fate of mankind.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Edgerly
Person
Laura Post
Person
Tatsuhisa Suzuki
Person
Wataru Takagi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Japanese#Abrahamic#Hindu#Shiva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Release Date For Netflix USA

After the immense popularity of the inaugural anime Record of Ragnarok season 1, the show has been allotted a green light for renewal for season 2. Of course, the 12 episodes each of 24 minutes were not enough to cover the varied 45 chapters from the popular manga series Shuumatsu no Valkyrie.
ComicsComicBook

Record of Ragnarok Manga to Get English Release This Fall

Record of Ragnarok's manga will be getting an official English language release this Fall! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original manga series has been running in Coamix's Monthly Comic Zenon since 2017, and fans who have been glancing at the series ever since it dropped in Japan have been waiting for the manga to get an official international release. With a new anime debuting with the Netflix streaming service earlier this month, this anticipation for the manga release only grew further. Now thankfully, an official English language release for the series has been set with Viz Media.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Record of Ragnarok Season One

Overview: Led by the demigod Valkyrie, Brunhilde (Laura Post), the human race strives for survival as it rages a fierce battle against ancient deities led by the sky and thunder God, Zeus (Chris Edgerly). Our Take: God fights and even Godlier biceps. If I had to describe this series in...
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Explains How Kawaki Can Access New Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations explained how Kawaki can still access a new kind of power with the newest chapter of the series! Now that the manga has officially taken its first few steps into a new arc, it has also established that Code and the final remnants of Kara will be the next major villains of the series. This is an especially sore subject for Kawaki as not only does he have a pretty rough history with Code during his time being brought up by Jigen, he also feels powerless due to his lack of Karma.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Record of Ragnarok”: Sasaki Kojiro, did he really exist?

One of the most interesting elements of the anime original de Netflix, is that its human characters are based on people who really existed, which has led many fans to wonder who meets that condition. One of those questions has to do with Sasaki Kojiro, the only combatant so far who has achieved a victory for the humans.
Video GamesIGN

Scarlet Nexus: All Powers Explained

Find Scarlet Nexus combat confusing? All the powers are explained in this guide video. Take a look at this guide captured from PS5 footage! In Scarlet Nexus from Bandai Namco and Tose, you play as Kasane Randall or Yuito Sumeragi in a futuristic Brain-punk world. The combat is quite different from other games, and the SAS powers can be a little confusing! But the interesting combinations of powers makes for a lot of player expression during gameplay. Between psychokinesis, pyrokinesis, and even teleportation, you have a great amount of freedom in how to tackle enemies.
ComicsComicBook

Record of Ragnarok Cosplay Highlights the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite

One awesome Record of Ragnarok cosplay has given the spotlight to the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original manga series has been a pretty big cult hit among manga fans, and now many more are beginning to see why as the series has officially made its anime debut with Netflix. Recently debuting on the streaming service, anime fans have begun to see how its exaggerated world pits humanity's legends against gods from across all kinds of theologies. This means the series is full of all kinds of character designs as well.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 207 Spoilers: Boro's Regeneration Power

The Kara Inner, Boro, is using a special attack against his enemies. "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 207 is airing Sunday. The new Team 7, headed by captain Sarada, is facing a formidable enemy named Boro. This Kara Inner's regenerative ability is the major obstacle for Team 7 in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 207. The new episode is called "Regeneration."

Comments / 0

Community Policy