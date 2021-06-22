Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington Elected Officials, Hospital Association Praise Supreme Court ACA Decision

By Arielle Dreher / The Spokesman Review
Nisqually Valley News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState elected officials and associations applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act on June 17. The U.S. Supreme Court reversed the 5th Circuit’s decision in California v. Texas, ruling that the plaintiffs had no standing after they tried to argue that the part of the ACA that required Americans to have health insurance or pay a fine if they did not was unconstitutional.

www.yelmonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aca#The Supreme Court#California V Texas#The U S Supreme Court#The 5th Circuit#Aca#Americans#Republican#Medicaid#Wsha#Washingtonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended -court document

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington, D.C. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani's New York law license two weeks ago after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy