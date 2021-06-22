Washington Elected Officials, Hospital Association Praise Supreme Court ACA Decision
State elected officials and associations applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act on June 17. The U.S. Supreme Court reversed the 5th Circuit’s decision in California v. Texas, ruling that the plaintiffs had no standing after they tried to argue that the part of the ACA that required Americans to have health insurance or pay a fine if they did not was unconstitutional.www.yelmonline.com