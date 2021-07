AUSTIN, Texas — Interstate 35 is the most deadly road in Austin, and Interstate 20 is the deadliest in Texas, according to a new study. MoneyGeek analyzed over 10,000 fatal crashes from 2017-2019 in Texas based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Two-hundred-sixty-two of those were in Austin, resulting in 273 deaths. Thirty-three of the fatal accidents in Austin were on I-35.