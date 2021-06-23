Cancel
NBA

The last time the OKC Thunder got to pick No. 6 in the NBA Draft they were the SuperSonics

oklahoman.com
 14 days ago

The results of the NBA Draft Lottery are in and the Oklahoma City Thunder secured a No. 6 spot in the 2021 Draft. The picks comes after the Thunder had a 11.5% chance at the No. 1 pick, a 45.1% chance at one top-four pick and about a 75% chance at landing at least one top-five pick.

