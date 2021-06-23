ERA Central Realty Group Announces EDGE Scholarship Winners Five Scholarships Awarded to Central NJ High School Graduates
Kaylee Munster of Allentown High School, Maya Tanikawa of Northern Burlington Regional High School, Zachary Shafer of Nottingham High School, Mary Paskhaver of West Windsor Plainsboro South High School and Hannah Augsback Lamma of Colts Neck High School have been named the 2021 recipients of the ERA Central Realty Group EDGE Scholarship. Through their applications, these young people have shown that they embody the same ideals for which our Realtor® professionals are so well known: Ethics, Dedication, Genuineness and an Entrepreneurial spirit.mycommunitysource.com