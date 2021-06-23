Cancel
Rainier, WA

Rainier Community Speaks Out After Coach’s Contract was Not Renewed

By Daniel Warn / dan@yelmonline.com
Nisqually Valley News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 60 people came to the Rainier School Board’s special meeting on June 16 to discuss whether boys basketball Coach Jeremy Landram should be rehired. Landram’s contract was not renewed for the 2021-22 school year, something he and his players found out two weeks ago, following a meeting between Rainier High School Principal John Beckman, Athletic Director Jarred Jeske and concerned family members of at least one student on the basketball team.

