MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about stolen items that went missing around the end of June. The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, June 22, it responded to reports of a theft in the area of Dempsey Rd. in rural Manhattan. It said sometime between June 21 at 5 p.m. and June 22 around 5 a.m., a Honda EU3000I generator was taken from a pickup truck. It said the generator cost about $2,000.