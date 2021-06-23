Islanders' Lou Lamoriello named NHL's top GM for second straight season
Lou Lamoriello’s entire NHL career has been built on creating team success, not individual success. Yet the Islanders president and general manager received a huge personal accolade on Tuesday as he won the Jim Gregory Award as the NHL’s top GM for the second straight season. He became the first two-time recipient of the award, which was inaugurated in 2010 and renamed in 2019 for Gregory, the late Maple Leafs GM and NHL executive.www.newsday.com