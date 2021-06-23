Yakima could break 110-degree heat record for June; heat watch in effect starting Friday

The Yakima Valley could see record-breaking temperatures in coming days, including a high of 110 degrees in the forecast for Monday. A scorching weekend includes a forecast calling for a high of 105 degrees on Saturday and 109 degrees on Sunday. The hottest day previously recorded in June by the National Weather Service was 108 degrees on June 28, 2015, according to Matt Callihan, forecaster at the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.