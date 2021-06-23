Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA notebook: Pistons win lottery, receive No. 1 pick in 2021 draft

By Associated Press
Sun-Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons did a lot of losing this season, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA and the franchise’s worst record in nearly 30 years. The Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, grabbing the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. If the Pistons keep the pick, it’ll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970.

www.sunjournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herb Magee
Person
Daryl Morey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Players#Nba Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#Oklahoma State#Golden State#Warriors#Magic#Thunder#Rockets#Gonzaga#G League#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Los Angeles Clippers#Hawks#Sixers#The Shot Doctor#A Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green’s brutally honest take on Sixers teammate Ben Simmons

Everybody has been trying to figure out what’s up with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and why he not only hasn’t improved his game but seemed to regress offensively in these playoffs. Simmons himself admitted he was in his own head, and Sixers teammate Danny Green recently offered up a lengthy explanation for what’s going on there on his Inside The Green Room podcast.
NBAphillyvoice.com

Sam Cassell reportedly a top candidate for Wizards job — and that's bad news for Ben Simmons and Sixers

A lot of the talk in the wake of the Sixers' shocking second-round loss to the Hawks has revolved around Ben Simmons' poor run of play to finish out the season and his inability/unwillingness to shoot the basketball. In recent days, some of that anger has shifted to head coach Doc Rivers for not making the proper adjustments during Game 7, most noticeably with how he handled his rotations. Going 10 players deep in an elimination game is still difficult to comprehend.
NBAPosted by
Bay Area Sports Page

Trades The Warriors Could Make This Offseason

Golden State Warriors fans are certainly missing the glory days the team once had. It's no secret that the Warriors have failed expectations in recent years and fans are hungry for another championship-worthy team. The Warriors need to bring in some new talent that can add depth to their roster and ultimately work alongside the players they have, like the league’s top scorer, Steph Curry.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Golden State Warriors Can Create The Next Superteam: 3 Perfect Targets

The Golden State Warriors went as far as they could have possibly gone by missing the playoffs as they lost the play-in games. Stephen Curry was at his MVP best, averaging 32.0 PPG, but the team didn't have enough around him with Klay Thompson missing the entire season. But Warriors fans shouldn't fear, because a superteam could be on the way.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s wife: Jada Crawley

Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest guards to ever play in the NBA. CP3 has made a huge difference wherever he’s been, with his impact now being heavily felt on the title-chasing Phoenix Suns. Along the way in his illustrious career, there has always been one person right by his side. In this post, we’re taking a look at Chris Paul’s wife, Jada Crawley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy