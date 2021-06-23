Vancouver man sentenced to 4 years in prison in domestic violence case
Jun. 22—A Vancouver man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison for beating his then-girlfriend so severely that she suffered a brain injury. Daniel K. Bentley, 62, pleaded guilty last month in Clark County Superior Court to a domestic violence charge of second-degree assault. Bentley was originally charged with first-degree assault, but the charge was amended as a part of a plea agreement, court records show.