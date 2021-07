CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville City Council is considering bonuses and improved benefits to try and lure more school bus drivers to the city. Council will consider at its July 19th meeting a resolution appropriating $330,000 toward such for city school bus drivers, and nearly $500,000 for a similar package for CAT drivers. City Manager Chip Boyles said time is coming near for school to start, and the city right now only has 9 school bus drivers employed. He told Council the ideal number is 30, and they can make things work with route changes with as few as 14.