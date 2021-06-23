Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota Used To Have Cold Case Playing Cards – Legend or Lie?

By James Rabe
Posted by 
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes we talk Legendary Minnesotans, and those are people or groups of people who have done something above and beyond that gives them a spotlight in our state's history. But other times, we talk about a Minnesota Legend...as in "the legend says a French explorer known as Jacques Marie St. Hamms brought beer to this area of the country. The legend is a total fabrication, but you may find some people that today still believe. I hope not, as I just made it up, but it's 2021, anything's goes, right?

quickcountry.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playing Cards#Cold Case#Minnesotans#French#Wcco Tv#Bca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Why You Might Not See ‘Whiskey Plates’ Anymore in Minnesota

Those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota might soon be a thing of the past. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota’s Black Beach Is A Must See This Summer

Last week, my family and I packed up the car and took a trip up north. We spent several days going up and down the North Shore and did all of the typical tourist things. We had a blast hiking at several state parks, we visited Split Rock Lighthouse, checked out the waterfalls at Gooseberry Falls, and watched the ships roll into and out of Duluth.
Posted by
Quick Country 96.5

Why Minnesota Firefighters Are Now Wearing Ballistic Vests and Helmets

These Minnesota firefighters are the first in the state to be outfitted with new ballistic vests and helmets in addition to their regular gear. Running into a building that's on fire while everyone else is running out has always made firefighting a dangerous job, right? But now one fire department here in Minnesota is going an extra step to keep their firefighters safer during some emergency calls: They're outfitting them with bullet-proof ballistic vests and helmets.
PoliticsPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Watch How These People Struggle To Say These Minnesota Town Names

It's true that Minnesota has some unique town names that go along with some of our unique lake names, Lake Winnibigoshish anyone? It's not unusual for non-Minnesotan people to struggle with how to pronounce some town names, heck I sometimes struggle with them a time or two. Check these videos out of various people struggling with town names that we feel are pretty easy, like Faribault, New Prague, Wayzata, and of course Ely.
Iowa StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

SE Minnesota Woman Killed In Iowa

Slater, Iowa (KROC AM News) - A southern Minnesota woman was killed in Iowa Saturday after she and three other people were struck by a car just minutes after a parade had ended. The Iowa State Patrol says 59-year-old Mary Nienow of Albert Lea was fatally injured. Two other women...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

SE Minnesota Man Admits Ripping Off Travel Agents

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A former southern Minnesota travel agency owner has admitted ripping off agents around the country in a scam involving nearly half a million dollars. Pleading guilty in federal court in Minneapolis Wednesday was 45-year-old Matthew Schumacher. Prosecutors say Schumacher convinced agents to use his businesses...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

MN DNR Helping Keep Water Safe This 4th of July With Operation Dry Water

The 4th of July weekend is here, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is increasing its efforts to keep Minnestoa's waterways safe. According to a news release from the Minnesota DNR, the department is increasing its efforts to keep Minnesota's waterways safe from boaters under the influence of drugs and alcohol. There will be hundreds of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and other public safety personnel working as extra patrols July 2-4.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Smell And/Or See the Smoke Yet?

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Don’t blame all the smoke you see this weekend on fireworks. Canada should also get some of the blame. Wildfires still burning in western Canada have been producing smoke that is blowing across parts of the US, including Minnesota. And this could affect the...
Posted by
Quick Country 96.5

You Can Get Paid to Go to the Minnesota State Fair This Year

The Minnesota State Fair is looking to hire a LOT of employees this year, meaning you could get paid to head to the fair this year!. The Minnesota State Fair has consistently been rated one of the best state fairs in the country (duh, right?) And before the pandemic canceled the 2020 version, the fair had been setting daily attendance records the past few years, as well. So it's not a surprise that keeping the fair itself up and running takes a lot of workers each year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy