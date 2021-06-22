Cancel
Amazon Has Slashed Tons of Prices on All-Clad Cookware for Prime Day - Including a Saucepan for $115 Less

By Amy Schulman
Allrecipes.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. During the past year and a half, you've likely spent more time in the kitchen than ever before, whether you were experimenting with sourdough bread baking or breaking in a new ceramic cookware set. With all that frying, sautéing, and simmering, it's quite possible that you'll need to replace some of those well-used pots and pans with something sparkling new. If you're after immaculate stainless steel and hard-anodized skillets, look no further than All-Clad-and right now you can get the brand's cookware on sale for up to 45% off during Amazon Prime Day.

