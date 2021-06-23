Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies' Chris Owings: Returns from injured list

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Owings was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday. Owings began a rehab assignment last week and will rejoin the active roster after missing more than two months due to thumb surgery. He went 8-for-15 with three triples, three doubles, three RBI, two stolen bases and six runs in seven games prior to the injury. Now that he's back, he should fill a utility role for the Rockies. The 29-year-old is available off the bench for Tuesday's game at Seattle.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Owings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Injured List#Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Chris Owings (thumb) back in Rockies' lineup Wednesday afternoon

Colorado Rockies utility player Chris Owings (thumb) is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's interleague game against left-hander Justus Sheffield and the Seattle Mariners. What It Means:. Owings will bat seventh as the Rockies' designated hitter in his first start since missing more than two months due to...
MLBBrush News Tribune

Chris Owings makes long-awaited return to Rockies’ lineup following thumb surgery

Chris Owings went 75 days in between playing games for the Rockies after what he called a “freak accident” derailed a promising start to his season. His long-awaited return following left thumb surgery arrived Wednesday in Colorado’s road victory at the Seattle Mariners. Owings, beaming with anticipation before the game, said: “I’m excited. … It feels like forever since I got hurt, right?”
MLBnumberfire.com

Chris Owings starting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder/outfielder Chris Owings is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Owings is getting the nod in right field while batting seventh in the order against Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Owings for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Reddick resting for Diamondbacks versus Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Reddick is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Jon Gray and the Colorado Rockies. Reddick went 1-for-4 and drove in a run as the Diamondbacks fell to the Giants on Sunday night. Pavin Smith is shifting to right field in place of Reddick on Tuesday and hitting fifth. Daulton Varsho is making a start in center field and hitting ninth.
MLBsemoball.com

Diamondbacks walk off on hit batsman, beat Rockies 4-3

PHOENIX (AP) -- David Peralta stood up at his postgame interview session and pointed to a spot on his left leg just above his knee. "Feels good," the Arizona outfielder said. "Walk-off win. Just hit my quad. Couldn't get out of the way." Peralta took Daniel Bard's pitch for the...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Ninth-inning HBP lifts Diamondbacks over Rockies

David Peralta drove in the winning run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the visiting Colorado Rockies 4-3 in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Peralta also doubled, and Stephen Vogt had two hits for the...
MLBMidland Daily News

Colorado-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas doubles to deep center field. David Peralta doubles. Josh Rojas scores. Eduardo Escobar doubles to deep right center field. David Peralta scores. Christian Walker doubles to deep left center field. Eduardo Escobar scores. Pavin Smith flies out to center field to Yonathan Daza. Josh VanMeter strikes out swinging. Stephen Vogt grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron.
MLBthe-journal.com

Castellanos expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (37-49, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will meet on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 4, Colorado 3: Limping It Off

Baseball is weird. Baseball is weird, and sometimes, if you wait long enough, nice things happen. So it was tonight, and that was good, because it feels like we’ve been waiting a very long time for something to go right for the Diamondbacks. This one started out very nicely for...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB rumors: Brewers, Blue Jays make trade; Rockies not planning to deal All-Star at trade deadline

With the July 30 MLB trade deadline approaching, let's take a look at what's buzzing around MLB on Tuesday. At this writing, the Colorado Rockies are 11 games below .500, 12 games out of second wild card position in the National League, and given less than a 1.0 percent chance of making the postseason by SportsLine. In other words, the Rockies would figure to be sellers leading up to the deadline.
MLBESPN

Washington Nationals reinstate ace Max Scherzer from injured list

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday and will start for the team in its series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. The right-hander was placed on the 10-day injured list last week after tweaking his groin in the first inning of his start on June 11 against the San Francisco Giants.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Roster: Max Muncy Reinstated From Injured List, Zach Reks Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Max Muncy off the 10-day injured list and optioned Zach Reks to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Tuesday’s game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy returns after missing the past nine games due to a minor right oblique strain. L.A. went 6-3 without Muncy, whose...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros reinstate Kyle Tucker from injured list

The Astros announced they’ve activated outfielder Kyle Tucker from the COVID-19 injured list. Catcher Garrett Stubbs has been optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move. To create 40-man roster space, Houston transferred left-hander Kent Emanuel from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list. Tucker went on the IL...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Zachary Walston

After Only Three Games, Buxton Returns to the Injured List

We will have to resume the wait to watch one of baseball's most talented players. Minnesota Twins Center Fielder Byron Buxton is heading back to the Injured List, this time with a hand fracture. Buxton only played three games after returning from a month-long absence due to a hip flexor strain. He picked up right where he left off, going 4-for-10 with a home run and a double. Unfortunately, a high and tight fastball got away from Reds pitcher Tyler Mahle, striking Buxton in the hand.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets activate one-time All-Star OF Michael Conforto from injured list

The Mets announced a series of roster moves before Wednesday evening’s game against the Braves. As expected, outfielder Michael Conforto has been activated from the injured list. He is in Wednesday night’s lineup, hitting third while playing right field. Right-handers Tylor Megill (previously reported) and Corey Oswalt have been officially selected to the roster. (Andy Martino of SNY reported that Oswalt would be promoted before the official announcement.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy