Rockies' Chris Owings: Returns from injured list

Owings was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday. Owings began a rehab assignment last week and will rejoin the active roster after missing more than two months due to thumb surgery. He went 8-for-15 with three triples, three doubles, three RBI, two stolen bases and six runs in seven games prior to the injury. Now that he's back, he should fill a utility role for the Rockies. The 29-year-old is available off the bench for Tuesday's game at Seattle.