Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

CTA Study: China Tariffs Will Cost the U.S. Economy up to $2.4 Billion Annually

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2018--The Trump administration’s consideration of tariffs on Chinese printed circuit assemblies and connected devices would cost the economy $520.8 million and $2.4 billion annually for the 10 percent and 25 percent tariffs, respectively, according to a new study commissioned by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

“With the economy thriving under President Trump – we’ve seen remarkably low unemployment and a booming stock market – the administration shouldn’t jeopardize America’s global standing with tariffs,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO and president, CTA. “Foreign governments don’t pay the cost of tariffs, Americans do – and for that reason, U.S. trade policy needs to steer clear of tariffs that act like taxes on American manufacturers and consumers. The danger we face – the unintended consequence – is that tariffs mean Americans will pay more for all the devices they use every day to access the internet.”

The economic impact study shows American shoppers will have to pay between $1.6 billion and $3.2 billion more for connected devices such as gateways, modems, routers, smart speakers, smartwatches and other Bluetooth enabled products. The price of connected devices from China will increase by between 8.5 and 22 percent. And prices for these products from all sources will rise between 3.2 and 6.2 percent.

Similarly, the price of printed circuit assemblies from China –– will increase by between nine and 23 percent, while an alternative supply from U.S. manufacturers will cost two to three percent higher. As a result of higher input costs, totaling an additional $900 million to $1.8 billion, American manufacturers of products that contain printed circuit assemblies will purchase between six and 12 percent less from suppliers overall.

“When our government begins to charge its own companies and people with more taxes in the form of tariffs, we have put in jeopardy not just the American Dream of many small and mid-size businesses, but you put in jeopardy the people that work for them too,” said Win Cramer, CEO, JLab Audio, a California based company and CTA member. “These people support a growing economy, support a growing business and, most importantly, pay taxes. Pre-tariffs, JLab Audio was planning to scale up with new hires and programs to push our company’s growth to another level, but now we’ve put all of that on hold as we need to see how everything shakes out.”

Based on CTA’s most recent U.S. Consumer Technology Sales and Forecasts report, if the administration enacts tariffs of 10 and 25 percent, CTA projects 2019 U.S. unit shipments of connected devices such as fitness trackers, smartwatches, wireless headphones, modems/broadband gateways, wireless earbuds and smart speakers would decline by as much as 12 percent. Also, U.S. shipment revenues for these devices would decrease by as much as 6.5 percent in 2019.

The full study can be found here.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005334/en/

CONTACT: Consumer Technology Association

Izzy Santa,703-907-4308

isanta@CTA.tech

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CHINA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS SEMICONDUCTOR SMALL BUSINESS PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT CONGRESSIONAL NEWS/VIEWS MOBILE/WIRELESS MANUFACTURING PUBLIC POLICY WHITE HOUSE/FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OTHER MANUFACTURING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

PUB: 08/17/2018 12:36 PM/DISC: 08/17/2018 12:36 PM

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
267K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Cta#Cta Study#Chinese#Americans#Jlab Audio#United States#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. releases confidential Trump report on foreign auto threat

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday released a confidential Trump administration report that was the basis for the former president's threats in 2019 to impose tariffs on imported automobiles on grounds of national security. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2019 declared that some unidentified...
EconomyWashington Post

China’s Overseas IPOs

The world’s biggest population is more active online than ever, and foreign investors naturally want a piece of the action. A little problem: Chinese law restricts foreign investment in internet companies (along with banking, mining and private education). Not to worry — where there’s a will, there’s a way, in this case an exotic corporate structure that magically turns a Chinese company into a foreign one with shares that overseas investors can buy. And they have. Chinese firms have raised about $76 billion through first-time share sales in the U.S. over the past decade, including $4.4 billion in June by ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. It’s a risky business, though, because nobody knows whether the Chinese government considers these structures legal. They may soon find out, however, as China looks to tighten overseas listing rules.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
pymnts

US Pushes EU To Nix New Digital Tax

The U.S. wants the European Union to think twice before implementing a new digital tax across its 27 members, Bloomberg reported. The proposed digital tax could do away with some progress made toward a global agreement for a corporate tax, according to Bloomberg. It might ruin a deal from last week, which would do away with such digital service taxes. The U.S. thinks these taxes discriminate against U.S.-based companies.
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

U.S. presses Europe to reconsider plans for new digital tax

The U.S. is pressing European Union officials to reconsider plans to enact a new digital tax across the 27-member bloc in a dispute that threatens to undermine significant progress made recently toward a global corporate tax agreement. Ahead of this week’s meeting in Venice among finance ministers from the Group...
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

China’s data crackdown could chill pipeline of U.S. IPOs

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China said it would tighten restrictions on the overseas listings of homegrown companies, putting at risk the pipeline of Chinese firms going public on U.S. stock exchanges. On Tuesday, Beijing’s State Council released a sweeping...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. job openings edge higher in May, hiring slips

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job openings edged higher in May and hiring dipped, a sign that the economy could still be struggling with labor shortages. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, were up slightly to 9.2 million on the last day of May, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday.
EconomyFortune

U.S. job openings rose to a record high 9.2 million in May

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. U.S. job openings rose to a fresh record high in May, underscoring persistent hiring difficulties and reflecting more vacancies in the health care, education and hospitality industries. The number of available positions climbed to 9.21...
Businessetftrends.com

Invest in China’s Economic Growth with the KBA ETF

The World Bank recently upped its estimated economic growth for China this year from 8.1% to 8.5%, according to MarketWatch. While the estimate is dependent on vaccination continuance, it is a positive sign of continued recovery in a pandemic-ravaged world. China is one of the first major economies to be...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New study makes the case for more US free trade deals

Do free trade deals work? A new study by the International Trade Commission (ITC) says the ones the U.S. has signed have had a small, positive effect on the economy. Protectionists will insist that this means free trade deals do little. That’s wrong. What the study really shows is that the U.S. needs more free trade deals with large markets, and rules that are deeper and broader than the World Trade Organization (WTO).
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Confronting China on trade

China is on a roll but not in a good way. It has largely recovered from COVID-19, and its growth rate has been substantial. But in Hong Kong, China’s stated commitment to the “one country, two systems” principle has morphed into one country, one system, with democracy erased and the independent press shut down. In Xinjiang, whether the Chinese operating camps for Uyghurs conforms to the legal definition of genocide or not, large-scale human rights abuses are clearly taking place. China continues to expand in the South China Sea and threatens to invade Taiwan.
Public Safetytribuneledgernews.com

Cybercrime, corporate fraud cost global economy $11tr

Jul. 4—DUBAI — Cybercrime is inflicting the global economy $6 trillion in damages while corporate fraud is costing businesses across the world $5 trillion annually, according to data provided by panelists at a symposium on internal audit. The sheer magnitude of the losses wreaked by cyber and corporate crimes underscores...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. toymaker doubles down in China despite rising costs, political tensions

JIUJIANG, China/NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Hammered by tariffs, pandemic-fueled disruptions and rising costs, some global manufacturers are reducing their reliance on Chinese factories and moving assembly lines to Vietnam, Malaysia and other lower-cost countries, or even Japan. But Ryan Gunnigle, the chief executive of Kids2, is swimming against...
Economymountainmessenger.com

Airports contribute $1.63 billion in revenue to WV economy

West Virginia’s commercial and general aviation airports contribute about $1.63 billion in revenue and create more than 10,000 jobs, according to a study commissioned by the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission. According to the just-released West Virginia Aviation Economic Impact Study, visitors to the state’s seven commercial and 17 general aviation...
BusinessMetro International

China’s Didi worth $68 billion after U.S. debut

(Reuters) -Didi Global Inc shares ended their first day of U.S. trading slightly over their initial public offering (IPO) price, valuing the ride-hailing giant at $68.49 billion in the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014. The stock market debut vindicated Didi’s decision to moderate its valuation expectations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy