Alloy Group acquires Dec-Tam Corporation

Combining its BPO services with centralized IT operations management, helps businesses maximize IT ROI. transcosmos inc. today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Sales and Service Provider Partner Program modules. This announcement expands on transcosmos' work with ServiceNow as a member of the ServiceNow Sales and Service Provider Partner Program modules in Japan. Membership in this partner program module enables transcosmos to deliver IT ouotsourcing services with Now Platform, which may include sales of Now Platform, resale of products or services, and operate Now Platform in a managed service capacity on behalf of clients.