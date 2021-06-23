Working Motherhood Should Be a Win-Win Proposition for Mothers and Their Employers, LUMO Shows Us How

Try to maintain a balance between personal and professional life has resulted in problems for the younger generation. Everyone is trying to fulfill their professional obligations at the cost of their family life. However, pressure related to work must not get an inlet into the house. Avoid stressful elements which can take care of your mental and physical wellbeing. Try to think about the short-term and long-term implications of your work pressure on your family life. You will understand those meeting deadlines and fulfilling challenging obligations is just one part of the game. Taking care of your personal and biological health is your responsibility.