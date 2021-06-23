Aurora Gallery seeks artists for 'Clothesline' textile exhibit

Jun. 22—Aurora Gallery, 1004 Main St., Vancouver, seeks works to display in its "Clothesline" exhibit during the month of September. The juried show is open to any artist in or around Clark County who works in a textile medium. Works can be submitted by artists age 16 and older through Aug. 14. Each artist may submit one piece of work for a $10 entry fee. Items must be no wider than 24 inches and must not be excessively heavy, as they will be hung on a clothesline inside the gallery. Pieces must be new works of original design that have not been seen in other galleries or similar shows. Complete details are available at www.auroragalleryonline.com. For more information, call 360.696.0449 or email auroragallery@msn.com. The exhibit will open on First Friday, Sept. 3.