Marine family bikes through Helena on fundraiser trek down the Great Divide

Jun. 22—Cyclists and Marine Corps family the Zenonis biked through Helena on Monday during the first part of their nearly 2,500-mile trek down the Great Divide. Retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Dean Zenoni wanted to bike the length of the Great Divide from Canada to Mexico and brought his wife Lorri along for the ride. The couple are from Sandy, Utah, which is just outside of Salt Lake City. They hope to raise $100,000 for the Semper Fi & America's Fund and to draw attention to the healing that service members can find through exercise.