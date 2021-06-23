Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southampton, MA

Southampton voters reject $718,467 override

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHAMPTON — Voters in Tuesday’s town election have rejected a $718,467 override to fund school and municipal expenditures. A large majority of Southampton residents voted against the proposed Proposition 2½ override, defeating it with 798 votes against and 478 votes in favor. Voters were split on two other smaller debt-exclusion overrides. They rejected one for a new dump truck with a vote tally of 676 against and 590 in favor, but narrowly accepted another for a bike and pedestrian path with 648 in favor and 617 opposed.

www.gazettenet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Southampton, MA
Southampton, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Services#Select Board#Gazette#School Committee#Ems#Highway Department#Sheldon S Ice Cream#Norris Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida braces as Elsa gets closer to coast

Elsa weakened to a tropical storm early Wednesday, hours before it was expected to make landfall on Florida's north Gulf coast, forecasters said. Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the west coast of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. Elsa could dump as much as 9 inches of...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Shooting of Dutch crime reporter attack on democracy, king says

AMSTERDAM, July 7 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander on Wednesday condemned the shooting of journalist Peter R. de Vries as an attack on democracy that had shocked him deeply, leading tributes to the country's best-known crime reporter. De Vries, the winner of an international Emmy award for his work...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. Last week, she was disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field on Tuesday said coaches chose not...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
Key West, FLPosted by
NBC News

9 missing in waters south of Key West, Coast Guard says

Nine people are missing in the waters off Key West as Tropical Storm Elsa barrels toward Florida, officials said. At least 15 people were rescued on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a tweet. A marine vessel initially pulled two people from the waters about 23 miles southeast of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy