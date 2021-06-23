Southampton voters reject $718,467 override

SOUTHAMPTON — Voters in Tuesday’s town election have rejected a $718,467 override to fund school and municipal expenditures. A large majority of Southampton residents voted against the proposed Proposition 2½ override, defeating it with 798 votes against and 478 votes in favor. Voters were split on two other smaller debt-exclusion overrides. They rejected one for a new dump truck with a vote tally of 676 against and 590 in favor, but narrowly accepted another for a bike and pedestrian path with 648 in favor and 617 opposed.