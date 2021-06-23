Letter: Plan to move house would impact trees

The recent headline in the Aiken Standard, “Rooted in success – Aiken again recognized as a Tree City USA” points to the importance we place on our trees. For 35 consecutive years the Arbor Day Foundation has honored Aiken and many other communities which have shown a significant commitment to establishing, maintaining and preserving their trees. The comments made by city of Aiken horticulturist, Aaron Campbell, and our mayor, Rick Osbon showed pride in and a commitment to Aiken’s valuable tree resource, which is widely recognized for being far more than a classic municipal landscape.