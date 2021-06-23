Cancel
2021 NBA Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions After Lottery Results

By Timothy Rapp, @TRappaRT
Bleacher Report
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe officially have an NBA draft order. The Detroit Pistons won Tuesday night's lottery and are now, for all intents and purposes, on the clock. Below, we'll provide the updated NBA draft order and break out a first-round mock draft to mark the occasion. 1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, G,...

