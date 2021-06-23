2021 NBA mock draft: Projections for all 60 picks after the lottery

The NBA's draft lottery is complete, and we now know the Detroit Pistons will have the first overall pick. It will be the first time since 1970 that they are picking No. 1. Further down in the lottery, the Houston Rockets landed at No. 2 and thus avoided relaying their pick to Oklahoma City. Cleveland moved up once again, this time from No. 5 to No. 3, while the Raptors got a big boost, moving up three slots to the No. 4 pick.