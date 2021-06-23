Projecting Where Jalen Suggs Will Be Selected After 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

19 year old 6’4, 205 pound guard from Gonzaga. Averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 50.3% fg, 33.7% 3, 76.1% ft. What I immediately fell in love with Suggs as a player was that he has the IT factor. As a PG having that leadership ability is very important and he has that trait which you simply cannot be taught. It makes all the sense in the world that he was a Quarterback while playing football as he has the traits needed to play QB. Even though he has been the best player on the court at every level of baseketball he has played, he plays with the hustle of someone who is on a 10 day contract and is doing anything possible to keep him a job, which is something that I admire so much. As a Celtics fan when watching Jalen I see a good amount of Marcus Smart in him when everyone else has given up on a play after a turnover but he hustles back and gets a crazy chasedown block or he’s diving on the floor, getting a loose ball and getting his team very important extra possessions. These are true momentum shifting plays that have an indescribable ability to change the results of a game. Going more into his defense I am a MASSIVE fan of his defensive ability. We see so many young guards coming into the NBA not caring about one side of the ball but Suggs is far from it. He puts in 110% every single night on defense and puts on a show every night. His best ability on defense is his ridiculous and near generational off the ball anticipation. He is truly one of the best players at getting into the passing lanes that I have ever seen. He reads other players and where they're going so well, fooling them into believing that they have an easy pass and then he uses his quick twitch ability to close the gap and get easy steals. He also is a fantastic on ball defender who is always locked in. He is so quick laterally and such a fluid athlete overall that he can be a real problem to try and get by on the perimeter. He yet again uses his fantastic hands here to catch anybody with a loose handle slipping and force more turnovers. Overall I love his defense and it’s hard for me to not see an All-NBA level defender with all that basketball IQ, effort, and physical tools he has in his bag. Now let’s move on to his offense, building off his ability to force turnovers on defense and his impressive ability to rebound for a guard he is an elite player in transition. He can get up and down the court in a blur and get an easy basket or when a defender is back to play defense he can use his top tier passing ability to get his teammates easy points. What I love about his passing is not that he is just a willing passer who has a good sense of hitting his teammates, it’s his ability to make pinpoint passes and make advanced reads. This is what separates the good playmakers from the Luka Doncic’s, the Lebron James’, and the Nikola Jokic’s. He makes these tight window and cross court passes look so effortless that they may not stand out while casually watching but believe me these passes are SPECIAL. He just has such an advanced ability to read defenses that yet again shows that QB like ability. His passing out of the PnR is so smooth as well, he stays patient and composed, makes the defense pick their poison and then attacks, whether that be a slip pass to the rolling big man or the shooter on the wing/in the corner. Just such a smart player with a natural feel for the game and an ability to make everyone around him better. Suggs handle is something I have mixed feelings on but there are very good flashes there. He has an excellent hesitation where he can slow down and then accelerate with ease and he has shown off some other impressive moves to break down his defender. His finishing is yet another area where I have mixed feelings but there are definitely things to like there. He’s got some really good touch around the basket especially when going right, he has an ability to finish some really tough shots through contact, he can be a lob target, and he has a really nice floater game that I would love to see him go to more. Now the last thing we will talk about strengths wise is something I am much higher on than the majority which is his shooting ability. While there are inconsistencies that people are understandably concerned about it’s hard for me to see someone with his confidence, solid form, decent free throw percentages, and his hot streaks and not see a good shooter in there even with an underwhelming percentage. In the Iowa vs Gonzaga game you can really see the upside he has as a shotmaker. When you see the deep threes, stepbacks, pull ups off the PnR, and post fadeaways you see a nice shotmaker within him. I just feel like with his work ethic the shotmaking will absolutely come around and be consistent, it will just take time.