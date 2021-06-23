Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Projecting Where Jalen Suggs Will Be Selected After 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

By Paul Kasabian
Bleacher Report
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA draft lottery is over, and the Detroit Pistons hold the No. 1 pick after the ping-pong balls fell their way. The Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors hold the second through fourth picks, respectively. That group is very lucky. A talented quartet of prospects stands out over the...

bleacherreport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Championship#Nba Draft#The Detroit Pistons#The Houston Rockets#Oklahoma State#Gonzaga#The G League Ignite#Hoopshype#Green#Baylor#Bleacher Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBASB Nation

NBA mock draft 2021: Instant first round picks after lottery drawing

The Detroit Pistons are the lucky winners of the 2021 NBA Draft lottery. Detroit cashed in on a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Rockets will select second, the Cavaliers will pick third, and the Raptors will pick at No. 4. This...
NBAThe Spokesman-Review

Houston, Cleveland or Toronto likely destinations for Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs after NBA lottery

Former Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs doesn’t know where he will begin his NBA career, but he has a much better idea after Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery. Suggs is projected in the top four in nearly every NBA mock draft. Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham is the probable first pick, which means he’s likely headed to Detroit, which came out of the lottery with the No. 1 selection.
NBABleacher Report

2021 NBA Mock Draft: Rounding Up Experts' 1st-Round Predictions After Lottery

The 2021 NBA draft lottery was Tuesday night, and the Detroit Pistons won the first selection slot in the draft. Detroit was one of three teams—along with the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets—to share the best odds (14 percent) of earning the selection. Houston took the No. 2 selection, while...
Houston, TXPosted by
Under Pressure

Jalen Suggs In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

19 year old 6’4, 205 pound guard from Gonzaga. Averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 50.3% fg, 33.7% 3, 76.1% ft. What I immediately fell in love with Suggs as a player was that he has the IT factor. As a PG having that leadership ability is very important and he has that trait which you simply cannot be taught. It makes all the sense in the world that he was a Quarterback while playing football as he has the traits needed to play QB. Even though he has been the best player on the court at every level of baseketball he has played, he plays with the hustle of someone who is on a 10 day contract and is doing anything possible to keep him a job, which is something that I admire so much. As a Celtics fan when watching Jalen I see a good amount of Marcus Smart in him when everyone else has given up on a play after a turnover but he hustles back and gets a crazy chasedown block or he’s diving on the floor, getting a loose ball and getting his team very important extra possessions. These are true momentum shifting plays that have an indescribable ability to change the results of a game. Going more into his defense I am a MASSIVE fan of his defensive ability. We see so many young guards coming into the NBA not caring about one side of the ball but Suggs is far from it. He puts in 110% every single night on defense and puts on a show every night. His best ability on defense is his ridiculous and near generational off the ball anticipation. He is truly one of the best players at getting into the passing lanes that I have ever seen. He reads other players and where they're going so well, fooling them into believing that they have an easy pass and then he uses his quick twitch ability to close the gap and get easy steals. He also is a fantastic on ball defender who is always locked in. He is so quick laterally and such a fluid athlete overall that he can be a real problem to try and get by on the perimeter. He yet again uses his fantastic hands here to catch anybody with a loose handle slipping and force more turnovers. Overall I love his defense and it’s hard for me to not see an All-NBA level defender with all that basketball IQ, effort, and physical tools he has in his bag. Now let’s move on to his offense, building off his ability to force turnovers on defense and his impressive ability to rebound for a guard he is an elite player in transition. He can get up and down the court in a blur and get an easy basket or when a defender is back to play defense he can use his top tier passing ability to get his teammates easy points. What I love about his passing is not that he is just a willing passer who has a good sense of hitting his teammates, it’s his ability to make pinpoint passes and make advanced reads. This is what separates the good playmakers from the Luka Doncic’s, the Lebron James’, and the Nikola Jokic’s. He makes these tight window and cross court passes look so effortless that they may not stand out while casually watching but believe me these passes are SPECIAL. He just has such an advanced ability to read defenses that yet again shows that QB like ability. His passing out of the PnR is so smooth as well, he stays patient and composed, makes the defense pick their poison and then attacks, whether that be a slip pass to the rolling big man or the shooter on the wing/in the corner. Just such a smart player with a natural feel for the game and an ability to make everyone around him better. Suggs handle is something I have mixed feelings on but there are very good flashes there. He has an excellent hesitation where he can slow down and then accelerate with ease and he has shown off some other impressive moves to break down his defender. His finishing is yet another area where I have mixed feelings but there are definitely things to like there. He’s got some really good touch around the basket especially when going right, he has an ability to finish some really tough shots through contact, he can be a lob target, and he has a really nice floater game that I would love to see him go to more. Now the last thing we will talk about strengths wise is something I am much higher on than the majority which is his shooting ability. While there are inconsistencies that people are understandably concerned about it’s hard for me to see someone with his confidence, solid form, decent free throw percentages, and his hot streaks and not see a good shooter in there even with an underwhelming percentage. In the Iowa vs Gonzaga game you can really see the upside he has as a shotmaker. When you see the deep threes, stepbacks, pull ups off the PnR, and post fadeaways you see a nice shotmaker within him. I just feel like with his work ethic the shotmaking will absolutely come around and be consistent, it will just take time.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Jalen Suggs a Heavy Favorite for Raptors at No. 4

Vegas certainly isn't believing the latest buzz about a shakeup atop the NBA Draft next month. Despite rumors of Jonathan Kuminga or Scottie Barnes sneaking into the fop four of the 2021 draft, Jalen Suggs remains a heavy favorite to be selected by the Toronto Raptors with the fourth overall pick, according to Bovada.
NBAchatsports.com

Prospect Profiles Presented by Panini: Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs, James Brink, Collin Sexton, LaMelo Ball, Prospect, Darius Garland, Anthony Edwards, National Basketball Association, Obi Toppin, National Collegiate Athletic Association. Following Tourney Heroics and the Brink of Perfection, Suggs Looks to Make His Mark at the Next Level. One massive difference between this year’s Draft class and last...
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors mock draft roundup: Jalen Suggs is the popular pick

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 03: Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Most Toronto Raptors mock draft predictions had to be thrown out as soon as Nick Nurse and the rest of the squad jumped up in the lottery order and ended up with the No. 4 selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. After a season spent in Tampa, the Raptors finally catch a break.
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

With Jalen Suggs and Co., NBA prospects from Minnesota 'starting to rain down now'

Minnesota basketball history was made during the 2020 NBA Draft with four players from the talent-rich state hearing their names called, doubling the previous record. One year later, Minnesota has another group of intriguing draft prospects waiting their turn. The headliner is projected top-five pick Jalen Suggs, the athletic point...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Jalen Suggs would be a perfect fit for Cavs in 2021 NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers once again have been blessed by the lottery gods. The Cavs have the third pick in the 2021 NBA draft, which marks the fourth time in the last five years they have a pick in the top 10. Give or take two to three seasons, the Wine and Gold should return to playoff contention once again. But first, they need to pick the best player available at the third spot. And not only that, the prospect has to fit like a glove into their current group.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs Draft: Debating between Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs

The 2021 NBA Draft still is a few weeks away, but after the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ NBA lottery luck landed them the third overall pick in this year’s draft, the Wine and Gold have a great chance at adding an immediate impact rookie that could speed up their rebuild process. While...
NBA247Sports

NBA Mock Draft 2021: Cade Cunningham goes No. 1 after lottery finalized

The Detroit Pistons were big winners this week after earning the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft following Tuesday night's lottery. Entering the event, the best odds to claim the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft belonged to the Houston Rockets (17-55), Pistons (20-52), and Orlando Magic (21-51), who each had a projected 14% chance to win the top selection.
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

We are in the home stretch. The 2021 NBA Draft is just weeks away and the prospects have already gone through the combine and team visits are just around the corner. Prospects are moving up and down the board, including some changes in the top 5. This is an incredibly strong draft, especially at the top, but there is depth and talent deep into the second round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy