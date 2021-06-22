Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

Council Dismisses Plans to Turn Portion of Bicentennial Park into a Parking Lot

By Aly Brown
independentnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLEASANTON — The city council’s decision to abandon discussions on turning a grassy park into a parking lot recently granted the wishes of a neighborhood activist group. During a June 21 workshop with the parks and recreation commission, the council offered direction to staff regarding plans for renovation and parking at the Century House, located off Santa Rita Road. One of those directions involved dismissal of the concept of turning a portion of the Bicentennial Park — directly behind the house, abutting Tanager Drive — into a parking lot.

