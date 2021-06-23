Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Draft Order 2021: Post-Lottery Selection List and Mock Draft Projections

By Blake Schuster
Bleacher Report
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons will select No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA draft after winning the lottery on Tuesday, should they chose to keep the pick. WE’RE OFFICIALLY ON THE CLOCK! For the THIRD time in franchise history, the #Pistons will have the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft!!!!! https://t.co/LbhKNEqLlt.

bleacherreport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Detroit Pistons#The Nba Draft#Detroit Pistons 2#Houston Rockets 3#Cleveland Cavaliers 4#Toronto Raptors#Orlando Magic 6#Golden State Warriors 8#Orlando Magic 9#Sacramento Kings 10#The Athletic#Oklahoma State#Gonzaga#The G League#Modakhil#Nets#Clippers#Suns#Kd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
News Break
Lottery
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Rounding Up Latest Buzz on 2021 Free Agents and Team Draft Plans

The trade market is always a large part of the NBA offseason—and has already been a factor, with Kemba Walker being dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, teams not interested in making trades will spend the next several weeks fixated on July's draft and the start of free agency in August.
LotterySporting News

2021 NBA Draft Lottery: Biggest winners and losers from the draft lottery

After finishing with a 20-52 record — the worst in the Eastern Conference — the Detroit Pistons will pick first in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. They weren't the only team pumping their first after the Lottery, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors making big leaps up the draft board.
NBA247Sports

CBS Sports updates latest NBA mock draft

The Detroit Pistons were big winners last week after earning the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft following the lottery. Entering the event, the best odds to claim the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft belonged to the Houston Rockets (17-55), Pistons (20-52), and Orlando Magic (21-51), who each had a projected 14% chance to win the top selection.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Full 2021 NBA Draft Order

Now that the NBA’s draft lottery results are in, the full 2021 draft order has been set. We’ll likely see some of these picks change hands on July 29, or in the days leading up to draft night — we’ll be sure to update the list below if and when picks are traded.
NBAchatsports.com

Pistons Win 2021 NBA Draft Lottery; Draft Order Officially Set With Lakers Picking 22nd

The first big event of the offseason is always the NBA Draft as teams across the league make major decisions that will shape the future of their franchise. But before that can happen, the NBA Draft Lottery must take place to determine the order of the first 14 teams, and this year, it was the Detroit Pistons who found themselves with the first overall pick.
NBA247Sports

NBA Mock Draft 2021: Cade Cunningham goes No. 1 after lottery finalized

The Detroit Pistons were big winners this week after earning the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft following Tuesday night's lottery. Entering the event, the best odds to claim the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft belonged to the Houston Rockets (17-55), Pistons (20-52), and Orlando Magic (21-51), who each had a projected 14% chance to win the top selection.
NBABleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest Regret This Season

No matter how well (or disastrous) the 2020-21 season has gone for every NBA team, there's bound to be at least one move they've grown to regret. This could be a free-agent signing, trade, draft pick, coaching hire, a rumored move that never actually happened, or any number of things.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Former Pistons in NBA Finals show Detroit’s past mistakes

It’s official: the 2021 NBA Finals will be played between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. Both are teams who did it the right way– mostly through the draft and trades. Some big-ish free agents were signed, but both teams were honest about how they built conference champions, which should give the Detroit Pistons hope that it can happen in the Motor City.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Comparing Killian Hayes to NBA greats

There is absolutely no reason why Killian Hayes should be considered a bust this early in his career with the Detroit Pistons. It might be a sad possibility down the line but, after an injury-riddled rookie campaign, saying he was a bust is just not true. Just because he has shown poor judgment when it comes to shooting does not mean he can’t be a talent. Passing is the most important part of his position, and he is already a very exciting passer.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy