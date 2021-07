A man with no apparent relation to the family of missing Summer Wells has offered a $25,000 reward for information about her disappearance. Summer, 5, has been missing for over a week. Her parents reported her missing on Tuesday evening, saying they believed she had left or been taken out of a basement door. Authorities said this week that the circumstances of Summer’s initial disappearance are unclear, and that investigators are considering all possibilities in the search for the missing girl.