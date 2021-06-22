Pa. House approves major election reform bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. – By a vote of 110-91, the state House gave its final approval Tuesday night for a hotly debated election reform bill, which will now move to the Senate. House Bill 1300 calls for a number of major changes to the election process in Pennsylvania, including the requirement that voters provide identification each time they vote, not just the first time at a new polling place like currently required. The bill also calls for allowing for earlier in-person voting and requiring signature checks for mail-in ballots.