Bernalillo County and the Illegal Dumping Partnership Begin Media Campaign to Deter Illegal Dumping
Bernalillo County – The Illegal Dumping Partnership (IDP) has begun a media campaign to educate the public about the serious problem of illegal dumping throughout the city and the unincorporated areas of the county. The vision of the IDP is to maintain a clean, safe, healthy environment and prosperous community free of liter, engaging and educating the community, changing behaviors, and utilizing resources.www.bernco.gov