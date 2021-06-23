Reagan High, errors, stop Providence’s playoff run in NCHSAA baseball state semifinal

Providence High committed seven errors in a 7-3 loss to Reagan in the N.C. 4A semifinals Tuesday at home, ending the Panthers’ hopes of a first state title in six years. The errors started piling up in the bottom of the first inning, when the Panthers’ first baseman couldn’t make the catch at first, putting runners on first and third. The inning ended scoreless, though, when senior right-fielder Jack Prosser caught a pop-up and made a tough throw home.