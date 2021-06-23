Tuscarawas Farmers Market offers financial assistance programs
The Tuscarawas Valley Farmers Market is reminding the public that financial assistance is available to low-income individuals to help with the cost of purchasing fresh produce at the market. The TVFM is held every Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Dover and strives to serve culturally and economically diverse populations by increasing access to fresh, locally produced, nourishing, and safe foods for all people including children, the elderly, and families of all incomes.www.the-review.com