Tuscarawas Farmers Market offers financial assistance programs

Seniors in Otsego County can receive coupons for free produce from farmers’ markets. Otsego County Office for the Aging will soon have farmers’ market checks available for income-eligible seniors age 60 and older, according to a media release. The checks are made available through the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and provide a booklet of checks worth $20 that can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets. To be eligible, seniors must have a monthly income at or below $1,986 for a one-person household or $2,686 for a two-person household.